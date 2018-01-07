Trump hopes inter-Korean talks go beyond Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that he hopes South and North Korea discuss more than just the Olympics when they meet for rare high-level talks next week, Yonhap reports.

Speaking to reporters at the Camp David presidential retreat, he also said he would be willing to speak with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un under the right conditions, according to news reports.

"I would love to see them take it beyond the Olympics," Trump was quoted as saying. "And at the appropriate time, we'll get involved."

The two Koreas are set to meet Tuesday at the truce village of Panmunjom to discuss North Korea's possible participation in next month's Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

It will be the first high-level inter-Korean dialogue since December 2015 and comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.