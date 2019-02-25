Trump, Kim to have dinner together Wednesday: sources

HANOI. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are expected to begin two days of meetings in Hanoi with a joint dinner on Wednesday, multiple sources have said, Yonhap reports.

Trump and Kim are expected to arrive in the Vietnamese capital on Tuesday.

Sources said that the two leaders plan to have dinner together the following day, but details, such as the venue and time, have yet to be determined.

Hanoi Opera House is one of the possible venues for the banquet because Kim Chang-son, a senior North Korean official in charge of logistical details of the leader's trip, recently visited the facility together with U.S. officials.

After the summit with Trump, Kim will remain in Vietnam through Saturday for an official goodwill visit to the country that is expected to include visits to industrial facilities, such as the industrial city of Haiphong, sources said.