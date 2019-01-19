Trump, Kim to hold 2nd summit near end of Feb.: White House

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will hold a second summit near the end of February at a location to be announced at a later date, the White House said Friday.

Trump and a top North Korean official met at the White House to finalize details of a potential summit on dismantling the North's nuclear weapons program, Yonhap reports.

"President Donald J. Trump met with Kim Yong Chol for an hour and half, to discuss denuclearization and a second summit, which will take place near the end of February," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "The President looks forward to meeting with Chairman Kim at a place to be announced at a later date."

Vietnam is widely reported to be a top candidate site. Both the U.S. and North Korea have embassies there.

Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, earlier met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Dupont Circle Hotel, about 10 blocks north of the White House, where the visiting delegation is staying.

He is a close aide to the North Korean leader and last visited Washington in June. On that trip, he delivered a letter from Kim to Trump, which helped remove obstacles ahead of the first summit held in Singapore June 12.

Pompeo, Kim, and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun posed for photographs before going into their meeting but did not respond to reporters' questions.

The State Department said later that the three had a "good discussion" on "efforts to make progress on the commitments President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un made at their summit in Singapore."

