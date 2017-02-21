  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Trump names new national security adviser

    10:44, 21 February 2017
    Photo: None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM President Donald Trump announced that Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster will serve as his next national security adviser, filling the void left last week by the sudden dismissal of Michael Flynn, Kazinform has learnt from CNN.

    His predecessor Lt Gen Michael Flynn was fired after just three weeks and three days in the job.

    A lieutenant general with the US Army, HR McMaster served in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he worked on a government anti-corruption drive.

    Trump's first choice, retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down the offer for "personal reasons".

    Read more .

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!