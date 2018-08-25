Trump nixes Pompeo's planned trip to North Korea

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday nixed a planned trip to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying Pyongyang has not kept its promise to rid itself of nuclear weapons.

"I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula...," he said in a Twitter post.

The announcement came a day after the top U.S. diplomat said he would travel to North Korea next week in an effort to speed up negotiations on dismantling the country's nuclear weapons program, KYODO NEWS reports.



North Korea has yet to take credible measures toward giving up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles despite its leader Kim Jong Un's commitment to "complete" denuclearization in a historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore in June.

Trump said he no longer believes China is "helping with the process of denuclearization" of North Korea as it once was, owing to Washington's tougher U.S. trade stance on Beijing.

