Trump nominates US Ambassador to Canada Kelly Kraft as new US envoy to UN

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Ambassador to Canada Kelly Kraft to be the new US Ambassador to the UN.

"I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Kraft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump wrote on his official Twitter account on Friday. "Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family!" he added, TASS reports.

Nikki Haley, who served as U.S. Ambassador to the UN since January 2017, announced her resignation from the post in October 2018.