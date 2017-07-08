Trump-Putin talks mark first step in defusing tensions over Syria, Ukraine

HAMBURG. KAZINFORM - Agreements reached by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in their highly-anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg could represent serious steps towards defusing tensions over Syria and Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a briefing said the first meeting between Trump and Putin revealed that a clear and positive chemistry and connection existed between the two leaders.



The meeting was initially scheduled for 30 minutes, but lasted for over two hours, during which the leaders addressed some of the most pressing issues in US-Russia relations including sanctions and cyber warfare along with the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, Sputnik reports.



Syria, Ukraine tensions



Trump and Putin agreed on Friday to enforce a new ceasefire across southern Syria that will come into effect within two days at noon Damascus time on Sunday. And for the first time ever, Trump committed the United States to active involvement in implementing the Minsk Accord on Ukraine.



As for the crisis on Russia's border, the US State Department announced that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appointed former Permanent Representative to NATO Kurt Volker as special representative for Ukraine negotiations. Tillerson said he named Volker as a representative upon Putin's request.



