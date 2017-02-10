Trump's border wall to cost $21.6 billion

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM President Donald Trump's "wall" along the U.S.- Mexico border would cost as much as $21.6 billion, and take more than three years to construct, based on a U.S. Department of Homeland Security internal report seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The plan lays out what it would take to seal the border in three phases of construction of fences and walls covering just over 1,250 miles (2,000 km) by the end of 2020.

It should be reminded that the meeting of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto with Donald Trump that was scheduled for 31 January in the White House, was postponed due to Trump's decision to start construction of the wall on the border between the two countries.

Peña Nieto has long insisted that Mexico will not heed Trump's demands to pay for the border wall.