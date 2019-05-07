Trump says he spoke to Abe about N. Korea

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he had a "very good conversation" with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about North Korea and trade, Yonhap reports.

The phone call happened days after North Korea fired multiple short-range projectiles into the East Sea in apparent frustration over stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States.

"Just spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan concerning North Korea and Trade. Very good conversation!" Trump tweeted.

The two men also held talks in Washington last month as the U.S. and Japan look to sign a trade deal.