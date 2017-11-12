Trump says US should team up with Russia to solve global issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM US President Donald Trump considers it necessary to get back to cooperation with Moscow, which will be beneficial for the country and for the whole world, he said at a joint press conference with his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang on Sunday, TASS reports.

Earlier Trump told journalists about his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin when the latter categorically rejected even a hypothetical possibility of Moscow's interference in the US electoral process.

When asked to comment on his own statements about Putin, Trump said that though he relies on the US intelligence services, he considers it necessary to get along with Russia and China.

Photo:© Mikhail Klimentyev / Press-service of the RF / TASS president