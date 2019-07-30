Trump says will ‘see what happens’ with N. Korea

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will «see what happens» with North Korea as he insisted his relationship with its leader, Kim Jong-un, remains good, Yonhap reports.

The comments come after North Koreatest-fired two short-range ballistic missiles last week amid hopes for arevival of working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime.

«My relationship with KimJong-un is a very good one, as I'm sure you've seen,» Trump told reportersat the White House, when asked about his goal on North Korea.

«We'll see what happens. Ican't tell you what's going to happen,» he said.

Trump and Kim agreed at animpromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border last month to resume working-leveltalks that had stopped following their no-deal summit in Vietnam in February.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeohas said that he expects the negotiations to start again in a couple of weeks.

«I know one thing,» Trumpsaid. «That if my opponent was president, if she won, you would be in amajor war right now with North Korea.

He was referring to formerDemocratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

»And we are nowhereclose,« he added. »We'll see. I have a good relationship with him. Ilike him. He likes me. We'll see what happens.«