Trump set to arrive in Vietnam

HANOI. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Vietnam at 9:15 p.m. to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Yonhap reports.

The White House announced the time four hours prior to his arrival at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport. From there, he will go straight to his hotel, expected to be the JW Marriott.

The trip to Hanoi included two refueling stops - in Britain and Qatar.

Kim arrived in the Vietnamese capital by train earlier in the day and began his tour with a trip to the North Korean Embassy in Hanoi.