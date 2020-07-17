Tsoi: We’re fully aware what consequences new approach to COVID-19, pneumonia data will have

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Health Minister of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi admitted that the new approach to counting the COVID-19 and pneumonia cases will affect the country's position in the international count of the COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at an online briefing of the Central Communications Service Friday, Minister Tsoi said the Health Ministry is fully aware that by introducing the updated approach to aggregating the COVID-19 and pneumonia cases Kazakhstan will suffer a setback in the international ranking of the coronavirus cases and deaths.

However, Tsoi is adamant that the new approach will help generate correct COVID-19 projections as well as plan and disseminate necessary resources, including healthcare personnel, beds, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, statistics transparency, accordingly.

Recall that Kazakhstan will release the combined coronavirus and pneumonia statistics starting from August 1.