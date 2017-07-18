Tsunami alert issued for Kamchatka, Kuril Islands after major quake lifted

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A tsunami alert issued after a powerful quake for Russia's Kamchatka and the northern part of Kuril Islands has been lifted, the Kamchatka crisis management center of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations reports, TASS reports.

Its source said the wave forecasted at 50 centimeters in height has failed to approach Kamchatka's Bering Island. According to him, teams of specialists are examining buildings after major aftershocks, but no destruction has been fixed as of yet.

Meanwhile, according to the head of Kamchatka's Aleutian district, Svetlana Arnatskaya, strong tremors were felt. "Suspended items were swinging back and forth, items were tumbling off shelves. There has been no destruction," she said, adding that teams of specialists continue examining the area for possible destruction.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian emergencies ministry's Kamchatka center reported a quake of 7.0 magnitude in the area of the Aleutian Ridge not far from Russia's Bering Island off the Kamchatka peninsula at a depth of 30 kilometers under the seafloor.

It said the epicenter was 290 kilometers off Bering Island and 750 kilometers from the regional center Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The Sakhalin tsunami center assessed the quake magnitude as 7.7.

The United States Geological Survey reported a powerful quake of magnitude 7.4 300 kilometers west of Attu, the westernmost and largest island in the Near Islands group of Alaska's Aleutian Islands. According to US specialists, the quake's epicenter was at a depth of 48 kilometers.