Tu-154 plane of Russia’s Defense Ministry fell into Black Sea - source

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A source in the regional law-enforcement services said that TU-154 belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defense had fallen into the Black Sea, TASS reported.

According to the source, "the plane fell into the Black Sea". “It’s debris and chassis were found in 6km from the sea coast. Besides, parts of the plane, undercarriage and oily spot were detected in six kilometers from the coast,” the source said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense said that the plane disappeared from radars at 05:40 a.m. Moscow time shortly after taking off from Sochi.

91 people including 83 passengers were on board.

Servicemen, musicians of the Army choir of the Alexandrov ensemble and Russian journalists were on board.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been informed about the accident.