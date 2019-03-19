Tuesday forecast: ice slick and windy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On March 19, southern, southeastern, and western Kazakhstan will see scattered precipitation. Patchy fog, ice slick, and strong wind are expected.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second with 25 mps gusts in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions. There will be a thunderstorm in Turkestan region and patchy fog in Kyzylorda region.

Aktobe region will see patches of fog and ice slick.



In Mangistau and Almaty regions, the wind speed will reach 15-22 mps.



Patchy fog is expected in Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Besides, it will be slippery in West Kazakhstan region, and the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl and Karaganda regions.