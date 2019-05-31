Tugel's representatives meet with sports school staff in Taldykorgan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Representatives of presidential candidate nominated by the Uly Dala Kyrandary Association Sadibek Tugel met with the staff of the national and equestrian sports school in Taldykorgan, Kazinform reports.

Head of the regional election campaign office Bakhytgul Kozhabergenova told those present about the focal points of Sadibek Tugel's election platform and answered questions.



Recall that the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President. The pre-election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The snap presidential election will take place on June 9.