    Tulip Festival kicks off in Kazakhstan

    14:26, 18 April 2019
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The Tulip Festival has kicked off at the foot of the Shubaikyzyl hill in Tyulkubass district of Turkestan region, the regional administration's press service reports.

    It is a home to the red-listed magnificent Greig's tulips. The tulips blooming once a year for only 10-15 days are stretching over 15-20 ha.

    The festival marked since 2018 is called to preserve unique plants and boost local tourism.

    The contest of young writers and composers and the awards ceremony, the exhibition and the drawing competition were held as part of the festival.

    Turkestan region Environment Culture Turkestan region
