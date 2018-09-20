Tulpar film awards split between ‘Returnee’ and ‘Alone’
11:46, 20 September 2018
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The National Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced the 2017 Tulpar Film Award results, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Academy includes about 100 members. By e-voting, each of them selected those best in the Award nominations. The votes of the Academy members are counted by an independent auditing company.
The Award winners are as follows:
Best Film
Returnee
Best Director
Sabit Kurmanbekov, Returnee
Best Script
Nurlan Sanzhar, Sabit Kurmanbekov, Returnee
Best Actor
Dulyga Akmolda, Returnee
Best Actress
Aisulu Azimbayeva, Alone
Best Cinematography
Azamat Dulatov, Alone
Best Artist
Rustam Odinayev, Returnee
Best Composer
Aidos Sagatov, Returnee