    Tulpar film awards split between ‘Returnee’ and ‘Alone’

    11:46, 20 September 2018
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The National Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced the 2017 Tulpar Film Award results, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Academy includes about 100 members. By e-voting, each of them selected those best in the Award nominations. The votes of the Academy members are counted by an independent auditing company.

    The Award winners are as follows:

    Best Film
    Returnee

    Best Director
    Sabit Kurmanbekov, Returnee

    Best Script
    Nurlan Sanzhar, Sabit Kurmanbekov, Returnee

    Best Actor
    Dulyga Akmolda, Returnee

    Best Actress
    Aisulu Azimbayeva, Alone

    Best Cinematography
    Azamat Dulatov, Alone

    Best Artist
    Rustam Odinayev, Returnee

    Best Composer
    Aidos Sagatov, Returnee

     

    Almaty Culture
