Tulpar film awards split between ‘Returnee’ and ‘Alone’

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The National Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced the 2017 Tulpar Film Award results, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Academy includes about 100 members. By e-voting, each of them selected those best in the Award nominations. The votes of the Academy members are counted by an independent auditing company.

The Award winners are as follows:



Best Film

Returnee

Best Director

Sabit Kurmanbekov, Returnee

Best Script

Nurlan Sanzhar, Sabit Kurmanbekov, Returnee



Best Actor

Dulyga Akmolda, Returnee



Best Actress

Aisulu Azimbayeva, Alone

Best Cinematography

Azamat Dulatov, Alone

Best Artist

Rustam Odinayev, Returnee

Best Composer

Aidos Sagatov, Returnee