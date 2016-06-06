Tunisia backs Kazakhstan’s bid for UNSC non-permanent membership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Special Envoy for Middle East and Africa Baghdad Amreyev has visited Tunisia to meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country Khemaies Jhinaoui, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

Amreyev handed in a letter from Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Elran Idrissov regarding some issues of bilateral relations to the Head of the Tunisian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was attended also by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt with concurrent accreditation in Tunisia Berik Aryn and heads of a number of the Tunisian MFA departments. The parties discussed the state and prospects of expansion of cooperation in different spheres, including within the UN and other international structures.

Khemaies Jhinaoui highly appraised Kazakhstan’s internal and foreign policy conducted by its President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

He noted that the Kazakh Leader’s policy ensures peaceful and stable development of the country and gained authority and respect at the international arena. The Tunisian FM said also that he backs Kazakhstan’s bid for the UNSC non-permanent member sit in 2017-2018.