Tunisia eyeing Eurasian Economic Community entrance - ambassador

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Tunisia is interested in creating a free economic zone with Russia, and would like to enter the EurAsEC (Eurasian Economic Community), Ambassador to Moscow Ali Goutali told a press conference on Thursday, TASS reports.

"We're interested in formation of an economic zone with Russia and we would like to cooperate with EurAsEC and join EurAsEC in order to create an economic zone between Tunisia and this union," he said, adding that "agreements have been reached regarding the issue recently."

According to Ambassador, the country could fill the vacuum int he area of agricultural products' supplies that Russia has been facing due to European sanctions, particularly if the two countries agree on formation of a free economic zone.

Also, he said, Russia and Tunisia are in talks over "the issue of direct sea links, which could boost the trade turnover" between the countries. Ali Goutali added that "the links will soon be established.".

Source: TASS