Tunisia interested in joining Eurasian Economic Union

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Tunisia is interested in becoming a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in order to boost the trade prospects with the bloc, the country's Ambassador to Russia Ali Goutali said Thursday.

According to the ambassador, a certain progress on this issue has been made in recent years.

"We are observing the creation of the economic zone with great interest and we want to cooperate with the EEU. We would also like to join the EEU in order to create such economic zone between the union and Tunisia, which would allow us to export our products and, consequently, to import Russian products," Goutali said.

"Tunisia can indeed provide and meet the Russian needs in agricultural production, especially if we agree to establish a free economic zone," Goutali added.

The EEU is an international organization for economic integration launched in 2015, with Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia as its member states.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com