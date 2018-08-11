Turan Kurultai of peoples starts in Hungary

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - The participants of the Turan International Kurultai of Peoples visited the National Assembly (Parliament) of Hungary, Kazinform reports.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Sándor Lezsák received a delegation from Kazakhstan consisting of Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuatzhan Ualiyev, President of the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) Darkhan Kydyrali, and General Director of Kazinform International News Agency Askar Umarov.

Sándor Lezsák highlighted the importance of the event that helps bring peoples together and establish people-to-people and cultural ties.

At the parliament, András Bíró, the head of the Hungarian Turan Foundation, told about the history of the Kurultai, which turned 10 this year. He underscored Kazakhstan's contribution to this Kurultai.

Then, Turan Festival of Nations was launched during a large meeting at the Hungarian Parliament with the participation of representatives of over 30 Turkic peoples. Sándor Lezsák and András Bíró addressed the meeting.