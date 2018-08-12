Turan Kurultai of peoples underway in Hungary

BUGAC. KAZINFORM - The 10th Turan International Kurultai of Peoples started on August 11 in Bugac, Hungary, Kazinform reports.

The event was attended by delegations of more than 30 countries and peoples. The Kurultai opened with the ceremony for the reconstruction of the parade of ancient Turan warriors.

The welcoming address was made by László Kövér, the Speaker of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Hungary.

Governor of Kazakhstan's Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev, in his speech, thanked the organizers for such an interesting and well-organized event. The Governor mentioned that he came to the Kurultai by the instruction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the light of the historical, cultural and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Hungary that are very deep and grow stronger year after year. This is vividly demonstrated by Nursultan Nazarbayev's visits to Hungary and the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Astana.





Berdybek Saparbayev also told about the establishment of Turkestan region in Kazakhstan, bringing great prospects for creating a historical tourism base, and, therefore, will spark the interest of the Kurultai participants. In addition, the governor told about the opening of the Center for Huns History, Art and Culture Studies in Kazakhstan. He also invited the participants to hold the next Kurultai in Kazakhstan.

Besides, Aktobe region donated a Kazakh yurt to the Hungarian Turan Foundation.

There are archery competitions, an ethnic music concert, shamanic chants, scientific conferences underway at the Kurultai.

A roundtable was arranged within the framework of the Kurultai. President of the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) Darkhan Kydyrali, Head of the Sacral Kazakhstan Research Center Berik Abdygaliuly, Professor of the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University Aibolat Kushkumbayev participated in it.



At the roundtable, the attendees made a presentation of the Turkic Academy, as well as the Sacred Kazakhstan Research Center. The Sacred Kazakhstan Program is being implemented in the furtherance of Rukhani Janghyru State-Run Program.

Darkhan Kydyrali made Hungarian experts and scientists familiar with the results of the latest excavations on the site of the first Turkic temple, Shiveet Ulaan. Berik Abdygaliuly presented the book Sacred Kazakhstan, and also told about the settlement of Bozok (in the vicinity of Astana) and links the Huns.



The founder and thought leader of the Turan Kurultai of Peoples, András Bíró, was awarded the gold medal of the International Turkic Academy. A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the International Turkic Academy and the Hungarian Turan Foundation within the framework of the roundtable.

The Kurultai will last for two days. It will present the richest cultural and historical heritage of the peoples of the Turan historical territory.