Turan tigers to come back to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Wildlife Fund Russia (WWF) will receive support of Kazakhstan's public organizations in implementation of the program of tiger saving in Ili-Balkhash reserve, Kazinform reports.

As informed by the press-service of G-Global Coalition for Green Economy and Development, the head of the Fund in Russia Igor Chestin met with Vice-Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yerlan Nyssanbayev. They have agreed to create a working group to refine upon the program suggested by the WWF. In the Senate of RoK Parliament the Fund representative met with the members of the Committee for agricultural issues, nature management and development of rural areas. The parties agreed on cooperation in this direction.

As reported, execution of the program will ensure social and economic development of the region and allow to conserve the unique ecosystem of the Balkhash lake, enhance rural areas management and attract local population to sustainable forms of farming. Also this program will promote eco-tourism.

"The WWF suggests to create wildlife sanctuary in Kazakhstan to repopulate Turan tigers which used to inhabit the Central Asia. The Coalition supports this program which will allow to restore the eco-systems of Kazakhstan's wildlife areas", Chairman of Board of the Coalition Saltanat Rakhimbekova said.

The program will be updated in the part of formation of different systems based on territory and area designation which are of two categories: the territory to be optimized for tiger habitat and reintroduction, and the territory for 'green economy' measures. This will be integration of local socio-economic and environmental development which will allow to combine both the interests of the local population and improvement of the environmental condition of the region on whole.