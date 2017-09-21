Turgai geoglyphs may become part of tourism investment project

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM According to Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Askar Batalov, Turgai geoglyphs can become a part of an investment project in the sphere of tourism.

Speaking at the Kostanay Invest 2017 Forum, Deputy Minister dwelled on the need to develop cultural and educational tourism in the region.

"It could be a large-scale international festival, that would attract many tourists to the region. This kind of tourism can and should have something to do with sacred places," Mr. Batalov said.



According to Askar Batalov, it is planned to introduce hunting tourism in Kostanay region, which currently is still in the development stage in Kazakhstan.

As the result of a two-day forum in Kostanay, the organizers are expecting to sign 26 contracts for a total of KZT200 billion.