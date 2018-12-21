Turkestan and Kazan may become twin-cities

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev met with plenipotentiary representative of the Republic of Tatarstan to Kazakhstan Denis Valeyev and Deputy Trade Commissioner of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation Yerken Zhakatayev this week, Kazinform has learnt from the regional administration's press service.

Governor Tuimebayev thanked a delegation of Tatar businessmen led by Denis Valeyev for visiting the region and reminded our countries have common historical roots, similarity of languages, customs and traditions.



"We've commenced the revival and modernization of Turkestan as a spiritual and cultural center of the Turkic World and Central Asia. Turkestan region and the Republic of Tatarstan have a lot of prospects to step up mutually profitable economic and investment cooperation as well as cooperation in IT technologies, tourism, transport and security," Tuimebayev told those present at the meeting.



He also suggested making Turkestan and Kazan twin-cities.



Denis Valeyev, in turn, expressed readiness to establish cooperation with Turkestan region in many spheres and expressed confidence that spiritual and fraternal ties will continue to strengthen in the future.



In 2017, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan totaled $700 million compared to $425.3 million in 2016.