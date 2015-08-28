Turkestan and Kentau implements several industrial projects (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkestan and Kentau towns of south Kazakhstan region are implementing a number of industrial projects included in the country's Industrialization Program.

Head of the region Beibut Atamkulov surveyed today the industrial zone of Turkestan occupying the area of 40 hectares with eight projects being realized here. Three more projects are to be launched soon. All of them will manufacture construction materials. 335 people are working in the industrial zone to date, regional administration press office says.

In this regards, Atamkulov commissioned the local authorities to ensure timely inauguration of the projects. The Governor visited also 25 ha industrial zone of Kentau with seven projects being implemented there. Three of them will produce spare parts for the local transformer plant. Approximately 2 bln 127 mln tenge will be invested in these projects. 165 people will be provided with jobs. The aim of the industrial zones in South Kazakhstran region is to increase investment attractiveness of the region (in particular, in small towns and settlements) and to provide favorable conditions for investors. In general, the region plans to open fifteen industrial zones.