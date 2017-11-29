Turkestan exhibition marks the Day of the First President

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM An exhibition dated to the Day of the First President has opened in Turkestan's state historical and cultural preserve Khazret-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Nursultan Nazarbayev's classmate at the Dneprodzerzhinsk Technical College Asetulla Karimov and Professor of the Yassavi International Kazakh-Turkish University Seydolla Sadykov, as well as the regional maslikhat deputies and city's councils of veterans and aksakals (elders) chairs.





The exhibition features about 100 valuable objects from the fund of the State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum Khazret-Sultan, pictures, presents, books.

