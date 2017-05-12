Turkestan hosts Turkic World and the Informational Space int’l forum

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The forum is attended by mass media representatives of such countries as Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Tatarstan and Bashkortostan (Russia), Belgium, Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Akim of South Kazakhstan Region Zhanseit Tuimebayev noted that this forum is one of the most important events within programme "Turkestan Is the Cultural Capital of Turkic World", and called on the attendants to actively participate and discuss informational space challenges.

The Head of TWESCO Darkhan Kydyrali read a congratulatory letter from Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev to the participants. In his letter the minister expressed his great support for the media forum that gathered the talented journalists of the Turkic people.



The forum attendants discussed such themes as "Establishment of the Common Television Channel in Turkic States" and "Views Exchange Issues" and expressed their opinions about the future of the informational policy.

The following participants made their speeches at the first meeting dedicated to the unified information exchange in the Turkic World: Azerbaijani Press Alliance member and Şark editor-in-chief Akif Valiyev, "Turkistan Press" Uzbek news agency editor-in-chief Ulugbek Asrorov, Aikyn Republican newspaper editor-in-chief Nurtore Zhussip, Anadolu Ajansı Turkish State News Agency editor-in-chief Faruk Tokat, "Kyrgyz Tuusu" Kyrgyzstan's major official newspaper executive secretary Nazarbek Baizhigitov and Yeniçağ Turkish newspaper expert Kürşad Zorlu.



The session headed by Darkhan Kydyrali was a platform for discussion about impossibility to complete Turkic integration without the unified informational policy.

The second session with Khabar Agency Deputy Chairman Rinat Kertayev as a moderator was attended by Head of Turkic Council Project Ceyhun Şahverdiyev, Director of TRT-Avaz TV Channel Murat AKKOÇ, Head of EURELIZ Media and Strategic Communications based in Brussels Eli Hadzhiyeva, Deputy Director of Kabar Kyrgyz National News Agency Tynchtyk Karymshakov, NTV Turkish Channel programme editor Ahmet Yesiltepe.

The participants of the second meeting thoroughly discussed and made their proposals about establishing a TV channel common for the entire Turkic World as it was suggested by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at 2014 Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Bodrum.

The print media representatives shared their experiences and agreed to closely collaborate in future toward enhancing the efficiency of information exchange between the Turkic speaking states.



It is worthwhile noting that during the fundamental event the International Turkic Academy conferred Ismail Gaspirali International Media Award so that to reward contribution and stimulate the Turkic world propaganda for each other and the world's nations. And it was the first time for the awarding. Yeniçağ Turkish newspaper expert Kürşad Zorlu, famous Azerbaijani journalist and writer Aida Aivazova and NTV Turkish Channel programme editor Ahmet Yesiltepe became the prizers.

Being the cradle of the Turkic peoples, Turkestan was declared ‘the cultural capital of the Turkic World' in 2017.

Shaping the unified informational space of the Turkic World within this project will certainly strengthen the unity of the Turkic speaking states, will bring the peoples closer and make an impact on building up the common culture and civilization.

Therefore, the South Kazakhstan Regional Administration and the International Turkic Academy arranged international forum of journalists "Turkic World and the Informational Space" held in Turkestan town on May 12, 2017.