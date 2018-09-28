Turkestan offers new opportunities to foreign investors

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - "Ancient Turkestan - New Opportunities" investment and tourism forum has kicked off in the city of Turkestan. Attending the forum are over 250 delegates from European countries, Turkey, Russia, the Republic of Korea, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

In his opening speech governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev detailed the investment attractiveness of the region. Last year, according to him, volume of attracted investments into the region totaled 482 billion making it the leader among other regions of the country in that respect.



Governor Tuimebayev also pointed out that SMEs have been growing robustly in the region. The work is underway to create a special economic zone TURKISTAN in the region where potential investors will be granted land plots and tax privileges for 25 years.



Zhenis Kassymbek, Minister for Investment and Development, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sport, Chairman of Rixos Hotels Fettah Tamince, Chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" Ablai Myrzakhmetov and many others are set to take the floor at the forum.



As part of the forum authorities of Turkestan region are expected to sign agreements and memorandums with foreign companies and investors to unlock tourism and economic potential of the region.