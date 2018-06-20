Turkestan region governor appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has decreed to appoint Zhanseit Tuimebayev as Governor of Turkestan region relieving him of his duties as Governor of South Kazakhstan region, Akorda press service reports.

Born in 1958, Mr. Tuimebayev is a native of South Kazakhstan region.

Tuimebayev is a renowned statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a diplomat.

Throughout his professional career he served as advisor to the President and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation. From 2007 to 2010 Tuimebayev held the post of the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In October 2010 appointed as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey, in 2011 appointed as Ambassador to Albania concurrently.

Since October, 2016 has been acting as Governor of South Kazakhstan region.