Turkestan region's farmers bring products to fair in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fair of agricultural producers of Turkestan region is underway in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The farmers brought 411 tons of agricultural products worth KZT 101 million to the capital: 66 tons of meat and meat products, 137 tons of vegetables, 27 tons of dairy products, 39 tons of fruits and vegetables, 79 tons of melon products, to name but a few.

According to the organizers, the farmers of the region intend to bring their products again to Astana for trade at such fairs.

It should be mentioned that today the share of Turkestan region in overall Kazakhstan-made products is 13%. The agricultural sector of the region is on the rise. Large projects on feeding platforms in animal husbandry are being implemented, and state-of-the-art robotic dairy and poultry farms are being constructed there.

To date, 704 agricultural cooperatives incorporating over 60,000 private subsidiary farms have been established in Turkestan region.