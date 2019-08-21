Turkestan region's Governor reports to President on restoration works in Arys

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev today, Kazinform reports.

As the press service of Akorda informed, UmirzakShukeyev reported to the President on the socio-economic development of theregion in January-July 2019 and the course of restoration works in the town ofArys which was hit by the ammunition depot explosion on June 24.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State set a number of tasks to Umirzak Shukeyev.