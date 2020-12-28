Turkestan region to develop infrastructure of 5 rgns

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year Turkestan region has been paying great attention to the development of infrastructure of Maktaaral, Zhetysay, Saryagash, Keless and Shardara districts located in the region’s south. Governor of the region visited Saryagash, Keless districts.

Umirzak Shukeyev visited the Bes zhuldyz kindergarten in Zhibek Zholy rural settlement. 450 kids go to the kindergarten now. He also visited the industrial greenery complex stretching over 12.85 ha. Using advanced technologies it annually grows up to 12 mln plants. Next he surveyed the progress of the construction of a bridge across River Keles. The length of the bridge is 60 m, the width is 10m.



