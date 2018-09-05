Turkestan region, TURKSOY ink MoU

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The cultural center of Ahmet Yesevi International Kazakh-Turkish University hosted a festive event dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of TURKSOY. An anniversary exhibition and a special video about the international organization were demonstrated to the attendees, Kazinform cites the press service of the Governor of Turkestan region.

At the meeting, Governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev congratulated those present on the opening of "25 Years since the Establishment of TURKSOY" section within the framework of the International Congress of the Turkic World Humanities.

"Our First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, leader of the modern Turkic world, said that TURKSOY should turn into ‘UNESCO' of the Turkic world. The tradition to declare the Turkic culture capital cities began with Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, in 2012. And nowadays TURKSOY indeed turned into ‘UNESCO' of the Turkic world.



In the era of globalization, the Turkic peoples should strengthen mutual cooperation and strengthen the unity for the preservation of the national code, specific features, culture, spirituality, and statehood. Taking this into consideration, the year of Turkestan as the cultural capital of the Turkic world harmoniously complement the Head of State's initiative for spiritual modernization and ‘Mangilik Yel' ideas. Turkestan is a sacred site and the center of the Turkic world. I am sure that TURKSOY Organization will continue to expand these ties between the fraternal peoples, declaring the various cities as the cultural capitals of the Turkic world," Mr. Tuimebayev said.







In addition, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Dusen Kaseinov, Chairman of the Plenipotentiary Council of Ahmet Yesevi International Kazakh-Turkish University Musa Yildiz, Head of the above university Bolatbek Abdrassilov, and several renowned scientists delivered reports at the meeting.



It should be mentioned that at the event TURKSOY International Organization presented Governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev with the Order of Kurmet.



The Administration of Turkestan region and TURKSOY signed a Memorandum of Understanding in cultural cooperation. The event was crowned with a concert.