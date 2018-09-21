Turkestan rgn and Indonesia intend to develop tourism together

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkestan region and Indonesia will establish close cooperation in the field of tourism and trade as was agreed during the meeting between Governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Indonesia to Kazakhstan Rahmat Pramono, Kazinform cites the Governor's press service.

"We know that Indonesia is one of the most successful countries with developed tourism. Learning from this country's experience in the field of tourism development is important for our region as many people in Indonesia want to see Kazakhstan, including the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkestan. In addition to tourism, we also intend to strengthen trade and economic partnership. Our region can export melons, meat, and vegetables to Indonesia. We are ready for close cooperation. We invite you to participate in the International Investment and Tourism Forum to be held September 28 in Turkestan," Tuimebayev said.

In turn, Rahmat Pramono thanked the head of the region for the cordial reception and shared his impressions from a trip around Turkestan city.





"In Uzbekistan, I visited Samarkand and Bukhara. However, the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkestan had a particular impact on me. My mission in this country is to strengthen the political and economic ties. You know that in a political sense, Indonesia and Kazakhstan are reliable partners. Now we intend to further develop the economic and trade relations. We invite you to participate in the tourism exhibition to be hosted by Indonesia next year. I am sure that our country will also contribute to tourism development in Turkestan. We need to relax the visa requirements between the two countries," the Ambassador emphasized.

At the end of the meeting, the sides exchanged memorable gifts. In addition, the guests got familiar with Turkestan's general urban development plan and projects.