Turkestan rgn governor meets UNESCO delegation

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev held a meeting with a delegation of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office, Kazinform cites the governor's press service.

At the meeting, the head of the region thanked Christina Iamandi, a Conservation Architect and Urban Planning Consultant from Paris who led the UNESCO's delegation, for coming to Turkestan region and also informed of the ongoing development of the region.

"I am sure that Turkestan region and UNESCO have great prospects and opportunities for building up untapped potential. At the beginning of the year, we conducted joint training sessions for museum specialists. Today, with the support from the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, you are holding national workshop ‘Technical Support for the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum in Turkestan by Introducing an Approach Focused on Historic Urban Landscapes'.

Meeting with Ms. Krista Pikkat this year, we agreed that we will intensify our relations in protecting tangible and intangible cultural heritage, as well as in education and training of specialists who directly implement UNESCO's recommendations. In particular, I would like to thank the UNESCO Headquarters based in Paris and Ms. Cristina Iamandi for the visit to our region," said Zhanseit Tuimebayev.

In addition, the head of the region pointed out that as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi is a magnet for foreign tourists, and, in this regard, it is important to preserve the old look of the site. In view of the recreational load on the site, the introduction of digital technologies for the management of it is essential.

Concluding the meeting, governor Tuimebayev thanked the delegation for the visit and expressed readiness to assist and support UNESCO projects aimed at the development of the region. Besides, the sides agreed to continue the work on arranging workshops and master classes involving experts.