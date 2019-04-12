Turkestan rgn harvests 600 tons of walnuts

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM Tyulkubass district of Turkestan region has harvested 600 tons of walnuts, the local administration's press service reports.

The said district is considered a home to the best tasting apples and walnuts. Walnuts have many health benefits, offer benefits for heart health.



In 2018, the district planted walnut trees on the territory stretching over 257 ha. This year it plans to bed out walnut trees on 135 ha more.