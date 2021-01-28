  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Turkestan rgn reports 0.39% growth factor of daily COVID-19 cases

    16:16, 28 January 2021
    Photo: None
    TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – 16 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Turkestan region in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    The COVID-19 situation in the region is regarded as stable, putting it in the «green zone». 139 people are treated for the virus across the region.

    The region has reported 4,036 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 2,566 symptomatic and 1,657 asymptomatic. Around 500,000 COVID-19 PCR tests have been carried out throughout the region.


    Tags:
    Turkestan region COVID-19 Turkestan region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!