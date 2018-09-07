Turkestan rgn to host international investment & tourism forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Ancient Turkestan: New Opportunities" International Investment and Tourism Forum will be held on September 28 in Turkestan region. Investors from Turkey, China, Japan, and South Korea will participate in the forum, Deputy Governor of Turkestan region Yerbol Taszhurekov told today's briefing at the Ontustik Press Club, Kazinform cites the Governor's press service.

According to him, it will be the first international forum to be held in Turkestan region. It will help unlock the investment potential of the region including by implementing investment projects in the promising sectors of the region's economy and will enable further intensification and expansion of investment cooperation.

"The main objectives of the forum are to create an annual international networking platform involving international organizations and experts, to attract foreign investors to the implementation of investment projects, and to develop trade and economic cooperation. This will lead to a multiple increase in the number of tourists coming to our region," Taszhurekov said.