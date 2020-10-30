Turkestan rgn to lift ban on collective prayers starting Nov 2

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Collective prayers except for Friday prayers are to be allowed in mosques in Turkestan region starting from November 2.

According to the regional communications service, collective prayers will be allowed in mosques of Turkestan region on condition of keeping the number of visitors under 100.

The 2-meter distancing, mask wearing, and sanitary and disinfection rules are also a must during prayers.

According to Chief Imam of Turkestan region Mussabek Aktambedy, Friday prayers are still under ban due to the quarantine.

Long stays are also not yet allowed in mosques.