Turkestan's ancient architecture to be restored, says Culture Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly revealed ancient architecture of Turkestan will be restored, Kazinform reports.

Speaking at the Government's hour at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, on Monday, Minister Mukhamediuly claimed Turkestan hasn't lost its key function as the city uniting all Turkic-speaking countries.



"The newly developed architectural concept of Turkestan's development focuses on restoring the authentic images of the ancient Silk Road and the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi mausoleum as the magnet for tourists and pilgrims," he told MPs attending the session.



In his words, Turkestan should become not only the cultural and spiritual capital city of the Turkic world, but also a well-known brand of Kazakhstan.