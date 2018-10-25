Turkestan's tourism potential demonstrated in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 13th Silk Road Mayors Forum took place in Antalya, Turkey. A delegation from Turkestan region of Kazakhstan participated in the international event aimed at developing the tourism industry of the countries located along the Silk Road, Kazinform cites the press service of the Governor of Turkestan region.

The forum was attended by about 200 guests from 30 countries.

For four days, the participants discussed the globalization of tourism, the issues of economic cooperation, and the enhancement of cultural exchange.

In his speech, Doctor of Historical Sciences Sattar Mazhitov, General Director of the Intellect Orda International Institute for the Integration of the Socio-Humanistic Studies, underlined that this forum is an excellent platform for establishing business ties between states.

In turn, the Mayor of Antalya, Menderes Türel, thanked Turkestan region's representatives, who took part in the forum. He said that not only Kazakhstan but the entire Turkic world is interested in developing the region, which is rich in historical and cultural heritage.

In addition, the forum participants highly appreciated the tourism potential of the region and expressed readiness for further cooperation. It is worth mentioning that the number of pilgrims and tourists in Turkestan is growing. For instance, 1 million 160 thousand tourists visited the city last year, whereas, over the period of 8 months of this year, the figure reached 900,000 people.