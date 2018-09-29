Turkestan to build cancer centre and refinery

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM "A new cancer centre and a refinery will be built in Turkestan," Turkestan region governor Zhanseit Tuimebayev told the international investment and tourism forum held there.

The local administration and Iranian Ardabil Petrochemical Co signed a memorandum on construction of a cancer detection centre and a refinery to the amount of USD 205 million. 19 memorandums worth USD 1.7 billion were signed at the forum at large.



The region signed agreements with investors from Iran, Turkey, Czech Republic, Russia, the UAE, Malaysia, Italy, Poland and China. Besides, China's Changchun Longyuan Power Equipment Co. LTD and Turkestan region administration signed an agreement worth USD 648 million for the production of power engineering equipment. Russia's Green Land Alatau will build there greenery complex worth USD 180 million.



China's Shanghai Lianfu New Energy Science & Technology Group will build an electrobus plant worth USD 340 million. Turkey's Dogus Insaat ve Ticaret A.S. will implement infrastructure projects to the amount of USD 100 million. Iranian Faradid Meehan will install a brick factory up to USD 5 million.