Turkestan to inaugurate Caravan Sarai complex this March

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Governor Umirzak Shukeyev surveyed construction sites of Turkestan city. He reminded of the constriction completion dates and quality of construction works, the Governor’s press service informs.

Shukeyev surveyed one of the key projects, the multifunctional complex Caravan Sarai, which will become the city brand. It covers more than 20 ha. The complex will be put into service at the close of March. It has a cinema hall, a flying theatre, a bazaar, an amphitheater, world-class hotels, restaurants and an artificial pond. The unique project will embody the ancient city. The complex is being built by Turkey’s Sembol construction company under the PPP up to the international standards. The project is second to none in Kazakhstan.

Besides, the Governor visited the Yassawi Museum. The total square of the building is 3,000 sq km. Above 100 people will obtain employment.

The Governor also visited the universal library. Its reading hall may welcome 400 readers. The three-layer building covers 8,000 sq m. It boasts 250,000 books.