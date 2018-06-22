Turkestan to take on a new lease of life, says Governor
Governor of the region Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Secretary of the Regional Maslikhate (the local representative body) Kairat Balabiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Regional Office of the Nur Otan Party Nurmakhan Zholdassov, members of the Regional Maslikhate, war veterans and representatives of intelligentsia took part in the ceremony held on this occasion in Turkestan.
Speaking at the festive event, the head of the region highlighted the importance of the creation of the Turkestan region, which was the center of the Kazakh Khanate, the spiritual and cultural capital of the entire Turkic people.
In addition, the governor underlined that the Head of State gives particular attention to the revival of Turkestan. For instance, the Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University was established in Turkestan in 1991 at the President's initiative. This initiative has determined the city's special position in the Turkic world.
It should be mentioned that Turkestan is located on the Western Europe - Western China international transit corridor and the rail mainline.
Also, by TURKSOY's decision, Turkestan was recognized as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2017. In this regard, the city hosted various cultural events over the year.
The festive event was followed by a concert given by Kazakhstan's pop stars.