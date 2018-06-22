Turkestan to take on a new lease of life, says Governor

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Residents of Turkestan city celebrated the issuance of the Head of State's Decree on the establishment of the Turkestan region and the assignment of the regional center status to the city, the Governor's media office reports.

Governor of the region Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Secretary of the Regional Maslikhate (the local representative body) Kairat Balabiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Regional Office of the Nur Otan Party Nurmakhan Zholdassov, members of the Regional Maslikhate, war veterans and representatives of intelligentsia took part in the ceremony held on this occasion in Turkestan.

Speaking at the festive event, the head of the region highlighted the importance of the creation of the Turkestan region, which was the center of the Kazakh Khanate, the spiritual and cultural capital of the entire Turkic people.

"Please accept my heartiest congratulations on this historic event - assigning the status of the regional center to the ancient and sacred city of Turkestan. As the Head of State emphasized, the historic decision, which was made for the region's prosperity and boosting development, is of profound significance. This step is making a positive impact on the revival of historical exhibits, the socio-economic growth, and the improvement of the living standards of local residents. The city having 1,500-year-old history will take on a new lease of life," Tuimebayev said.

In addition, the governor underlined that the Head of State gives particular attention to the revival of Turkestan. For instance, the Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University was established in Turkestan in 1991 at the President's initiative. This initiative has determined the city's special position in the Turkic world.

Besides, preparations for celebrating the 1500th Anniversary of Turkestan have been made since 1998. In particular, in 2000, UNESCO decision on the global celebrations of the 1500th Anniversary of Turkestan was approved. In addition, in 2002, Turkestan hosted the 2nd World Kurultai of Kazakhs, participants of which discussed issues of repatriation to Kazakhstan and the enlargement of quotas for repatriates.

It should be mentioned that Turkestan is located on the Western Europe - Western China international transit corridor and the rail mainline.

Also, by TURKSOY's decision, Turkestan was recognized as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2017. In this regard, the city hosted various cultural events over the year.

The festive event was followed by a concert given by Kazakhstan's pop stars.