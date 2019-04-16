  • kz
    Turkey: 3,600-year-old shipwreck found in Mediterranean

    15:22, 16 April 2019
    Photo: None
    ANTALYA. KAZINFORM A merchant ship some 3,600 years old has been found off Turkey's Mediterranean coast.

    The 14-meter (46-foot) shipwreck loaded with copper ingots was discovered by an underwater research team from Akdeniz University in Antalya, southern Turkey.

    Antalya Governor Munir Karaoglu hailed the discovery as a "breakthrough" in underwater archaeology, Anadolu Agency reports.

    "It is a wreck dating back to 1600 BC. We're talking about a 3,600-year-old wreck," Karaoglu told a press conference.

    "The length of the ship is 14 meters. The weight of copper ingots that it carries is 1.5 tons," he added.

    "This is also a ship carrying the earliest industrial products in the world," he said. "These features make it a breakthrough in scholarship."

    The ship is believed to have sunk due to a storm it hit while sailing to the island of Crete or the Aegean Sea.

