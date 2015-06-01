Turkey&#39;s Erdogan claims readiness to resign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his readiness to resign if the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) will be able to prove that gold was used in finishing the new presidential palace (Ak Saray) in Ankara, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.

Erdogan made the remarks in an interview with the Turkish TV channel TRT Haber.

He said that if the leader of the opposition Republican People's Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu cannot prove this, then he will have to resign himself.

Earlier, Kilicdaroglu claimed gold was used in finishing the new presidential palace in Ankara, the contruction of which was completed in November 2014.

The construction of the palace cost the country 1.37 billion Turkish liras (TRY), according to the finance minister Mehmet Simsek.