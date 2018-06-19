Turkey and Kazakhstan open joint educational centre

NIGDE. KAZINFORM A Turkish-Kazakh cultural and educational centre has opened its doors in Niğde, Turkey, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University's official website reads.

The centre was initiated by the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and Niğde Omer Halisdemir University of Turkey.



Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly, Niğde city parliament member, Niğde governor Yılmaz Şimşek and other state and public figures participated in the opening ceremony.

According to Yılmaz Şimşek, the opening of the centre is a new trend in the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey.

In his turn, the Kazakh Ambassador noted high achievements in strengthening diplomatic relations between the fraternal states.



Niğde Omer Halisdemir University Rector, Prof. Dr. Muhsin Kar and 1st Vice Rector of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Prof. Dr. Assemgul Moldazhanova took part in its ribbon-cutting ceremony.







According to the Moldazhanova, the centre will give an impetus to the development of cooperation, participation in the large scientific and research conferences, exchange of students and teachers' advanced training.